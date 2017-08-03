Hwang was demoted to the minors following Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.

The international star was clearly outmatched in the majors, batting just .154 with 15 strikeouts in 57 plate appearances. Hwang will report back to Triple-A Sacramento where he slashed .290/.334/.473 this season, but a return prior to rosters expanding in September is unlikely. Ryder Jones was called up in a corresponding move to take over third base duties for the Giants.