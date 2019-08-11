Giants' Jairo Pomares: Promoted to Northwest League

Pomares was promoted to short-season Salem-Keizer, Giants Prospects reports.

Pomares, who turned 19 last week, hit .374/.409/.558 with three home runs and five steals in 35 games in the AZL. His ability to make contact at a high clip (13.8 K%) combined with his power and speed makes him one of the more exciting prospects in the Giants' system.

