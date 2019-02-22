Giants' Jake Barrett: Designated for assignment
Barrett was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday.
Barrett will make room on the 40-man roster for Hanser Alberto, who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in a corresponding move. Barrett has already been designated for assignment once this offseason prior to Friday's move and was subsequently acquired by the Giants from the Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations.
