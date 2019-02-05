Barrett was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Barrett is headed to San Francisco less than a week after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks. The right-hander bounced between the majors and minors in 2018, posting a 2.87 ERA and 67:29 K:BB in 53.1 innings with Triple-A Reno but struggling to a 5.14 ERA and 6:2 K:BB across seven innings with the big club. Look for him