Giants' Jake Barrett: Sent to San Francisco
Barrett was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Barrett is headed to San Francisco less than a week after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks. The right-hander bounced between the majors and minors in 2018, posting a 2.87 ERA and 67:29 K:BB in 53.1 innings with Triple-A Reno but struggling to a 5.14 ERA and 6:2 K:BB across seven innings with the big club. Look for him
