Jewell was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Jewell was claimed off waivers from the Angles in mid-January but will only spend eight days on the Giants' 40-man roster. Luis Madero, another pitcher designated for assignment by the Angels, was claimed in a corresponding move.

