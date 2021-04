McGee allowed one run on one hit and notched a strikeout in one inning in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Phillies.

McGee entered the game in a non-save situation and allowed a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins. The 34-year-old McGee needed a couple of days to recover from side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, but he should be good to resume his closer duties. He's racked up six saves in seven chances with a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings this season.