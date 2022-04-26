McGee (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Monday versus the Brewers.

McGee allowed the game-tying solo home run to Willy Adames in the eighth inning. He then ended up in line for the win after Luis Gonzalez restored the Giants' lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. This was McGee's first homer surrendered this season, and he's allowed only two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The veteran southpaw has added two saves and one hold as he continues to see high-leverage work as part of the Giants' closer committee. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his fourth save of the season.