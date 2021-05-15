McGee blew his second save of the season after allowing an inherited runner to score in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Pirates. He did manage to strike out the side after allowing the base hit upon entering the game in the ninth.

McGee entered in the ninth with runners on the corners after Kevin Gausman allowed consecutive singles to open up the frame. The 35-year-old immediately gave up a game-tying RBI single to Bryan Reynolds before punching out the next three hitters and sending the game into extra innings. The left-hander now owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.12 WHIP but is tied for third in baseball with 10 saves and has an impressive 26:4 K:BB over 17 innings.