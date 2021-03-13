McGee has retired all nine batters he's faced so far this spring, striking out two.

If the Giants were to deploy a true closer this season, McGee would have a very good shot at the role. He's coming off a season in which he struck out 33 batters and walked just three in 20.1 innings, finishing with a 2.66 ERA and 0.84 WHIP. Manager Gabe Kapler is unlikely to suddenly become a traditionalist, however, so some sort of committee-based approach seems likely. McGee should still earn a handful of ninth-inning opportunities in that setup, as he's the clear top southpaw in the San Francisco pen.