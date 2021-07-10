McGee earned the save against the Nationals on Friday, pitching a scoreless inning in which he gave up one hit and one walk while striking out one.

McGee retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning before allowing a single and a walk to bring the winning run to the plate. He was able to put away Josh Bell on a grounder, however, to close out the contest. McGee now has six saves over his eight appearances since June 14 while Tyler Rogers has only two saves during that span. It's becoming increasingly clear that McGee has emerged as the primary ninth-inning option for San Francisco, though Rogers continues to pitch well and will likely continue to see save opportunities on occasion.