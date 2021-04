McGee struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

McGee relieved Johnny Cueto with two outs in the ninth. The 34-year-old McGee needed just three pitches to retire Sam Hilliard for the save. McGee has allowed only one walk and struck out six over 4.1 innings, earning three saves and a 1-0 record through five appearances.