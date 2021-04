McGee (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout and earned the win in Wednesday's extra-inning victory over the Padres.

McGee entered the game in a non-save situation and did his job. The Giants took the lead in the top of the 10th inning, making McGee the pitcher of record after Wandy Peralta locked down the save. The 34-year-old McGee has looked good in the closing role so far -- he has allowed just one walk and struck out five across four innings.