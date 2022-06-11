McGee walked one in a scoreless inning during Friday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Since returning from a stint on the injured list with lower-back tightness, McGee has logged five scoreless innings, giving up just a hit and a walk with three strikeouts. That's a massive improvement given where his game was early in the season -- he's still got a 6.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings overall. He hasn't logged a save since April 20, with Camilo Doval the current favorite for closing duties among Giants relievers, though manager Gabe Kapler is no stranger to playing matchups rather than using defined roles.