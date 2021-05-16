McGee (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Saturday versus Pittsburgh. He struck out none.

The 34-year-old entered the game with the score tied at 6-6, but he struggled to maintain control. Jacob Stallings completed Pittsburgh's comeback with a two-run home run. McGee had pitched four straight scoreless innings entering Saturday. The southpaw now has a 5.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB across 17.2 innings while going 10-for-12 in save chances this season.