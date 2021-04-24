McGee allowed two unearned runs on one hit and struck out three in one inning in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

McGee entered the game with a four-run lead to start the ninth inning. Wilmer Flores committed a throwing error with two outs and McGee allowed Jesus Aguilar to blast a two-run home run. McGee then ended the threat by striking out Garrett Cooper. The unearned runs won't damage the Giants' closer's stat line, as he has a solid 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 12 appearances. He's gone 7-for-8 in save chances.