McGee saved Sunday's 3-1 win against the Nationals, pitching one inning and allowing a hit with one strikeout.

McGee came in for the ninth and was able to work around a two-out Starlin Castro double to record his 19th save and fourth straight appearance with a save. San Francisco's closer concludes the first half on an impressive streak of 13.2 straight innings without permitting an earned run dating back to June 4. He enters the All-Star break with a 2.72 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB ratio.