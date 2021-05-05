McGee pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed four runs on four hits with one strikeout in a loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado.

McGee has only kept runs off the board once in his past six outings, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) in 5.2 innings in that span. McGee ultimately didn't take the loss, as Camilo Doval was the one to give up a walkoff two-run home run. Through 13 innings, McGee has a 5.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB. He remains 7-for-8 in save chances, but his recent struggles could force manager Gabe Kapler to turn to Tyler Rogers for closing duties in the near future.