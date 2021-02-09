McGee signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

McGee recorded an excellent 2.77 ERA over his first six years in the league as a Ray before struggling to a 4.78 mark over the next four years as a Rockie, a difference seemingly too large to be attributable purely to Coors Field. In 20.1 innings with the Dodgers last year, however, he was in vintage form, backing up his 2.66 ERA with an incredible combination of a 41.8 percent strikeout rate and 3.8 percent walk rate while seeing his fastball jump by a tick and a half to 95.0 mph. Now 34 years old, it's unclear quite how long the southpaw can keep up that level of performance, but even a modest regression would keep him as one of the best relievers in San Francisco and would likely earn him a handful of saves as part of the Giants' closer committee.