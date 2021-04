McGee pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one hit and one strikeout to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

McGee entered the game and protected a three-run lead for his major-league leading sixth save of the year. The single he allowed to Joey Votto was the first hit he's surrendered this year. MeGee boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.41 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB across 7.1 innings this season. He's also picked up a win in eight appearances.