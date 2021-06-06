McGee pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

With five holds and a save in his last six outings, it's fair to say McGee has swapped into the setup role while Tyler Rogers has a firmer grip as the closer. For the year, McGee has a 4.01 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 24.2 innings. He began the year as the closer and went 12-for-14 in save chances. The southpaw may continue to get ninth-inning assignments based on matchups, but Rogers has been more effective overall.