McGee allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over one inning in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins. He was charged with a blown save.

McGee's impeccable run of form to start the year came to a close Saturday, as the Marlins put together a ninth-inning rally against the Giants' closer. The 34-year-old southpaw saw his ERA balloon to 2.16 with a 0.96 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 8.1 innings this season. McGee is 6-for-7 in save chances so far, so this is likely just a minor hiccup in an otherwise solid run.