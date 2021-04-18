The Giants placed McGee on the injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.

McGee's move to the IL comes one day after he was charged with his first blown save of the season when he gave up two runs on four hits over a 35-pitch inning against the Marlins. Prior to the implosion, McGee had been one of baseball's most valuable closers through the first two weeks of the season with a win and six saves across his initial eight appearances. The fact that the Giants aren't listing McGee with a specific injury suggests his IL move could be related to COVID-19 protocols, but no information on his situation has emerged. In the meantime, the Giants are likely to turn to Tyler Rogers as their interim closer.