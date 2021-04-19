McGee is feeling better as he recovers from his recent COVID-19 vaccine but is likely to need one more day before returning to the roster, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McGee was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday while dealing with the side effects of the shot, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss more than two games. Tyler Rogers would ordinarily be the next man up if a save chance arises, but he's pitched on each of the last two days, so that job could go to any of a large number of similar players Monday.