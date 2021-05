McGee didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Reds. He did not record a strikeout.

The 34-year-old made quick work of Cincinnati and retired the side in order on nine pitches. McGee has been up-and-down this season with a 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 26 K:BB over 18.2 innings, though he's converted 11 of 13 save chances.