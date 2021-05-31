McGee allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out two, securing the save in the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

It wasn't a clean outing for McGee, as he surrendered a two-run home run to Albert Pujols with one out in the ninth inning. Despite allowing the tying run to come to the plate, McGee was able to retire the final two batters for the save. The 34-year-old's 12 saves is tied for fourth in all of baseball. His ERA jumped to 4.37 and he has a 11.5 K/9. Tyler Rogers has been the better reliever lately, and has taken some saves away from McGee.