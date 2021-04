McGee worked around a walk in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Tuesday en route to his fifth save of the season. He struck out two.

The lefty has been the man in the ninth inning for San Francisco and has gotten the job done in all five save opportunities so far this season. McGee does not have overpowering velocity on the fastball he throws more than 90 percent of the time, but he's missed bats at an elite clip the past two years regardless.