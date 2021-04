McGee picked up a pair of strikeouts in a perfect inning and earned the save against the Mariners on Friday.

The Giants' new closer entered in the ninth inning staked to a three-run lead and made easy work of three batters, tossing nine of his 11 pitches for strikes and posting two punchouts. The southpaw has thrown in each of San Francisco's first two games, registering three strikeouts and allowing no baserunners across two innings.