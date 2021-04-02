McGee pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
McGee and Caleb Baragar were the only Giants relievers to post clean outings Thursday. Entering the 2021 campaign, McGee headlines a crowded closer committee for the Giants, which also includes Tyler Rogers, who was charged with a blown save Thursday, and Reyes Moronta. The 34-year-old McGee was solid last year for the Dodgers, posting a 2.66 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 33:3 K:BB and four holds across 20.1 innings.