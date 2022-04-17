McGee earned the save Saturday against the Guardians after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

McGee pitched in the ninth inning for the first time this season and while he got the job done, it wasn't easy. Needing to protect a two-run lead, McGee gave up a single to Josh Naylor and walked Owen Miller before finding himself with runners on the corners and just one out. However, he struck out Oscar Mercado and retired Myles Straw on a groundout to record his first save of the campaign. While McGee was expected to be the leading alternative on what seems to be a committee-based approach for closing duties, the Giants have been mixing and matching relievers -- meaning McGee's upside should be the one of a late-inning option rather than the one of a true closer.