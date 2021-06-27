McGee (3-2) won Saturday's 6-5 game against the A's, allowing an unearned in one inning pitched. He didn't allow a baserunner or record a strikeout.

McGee came on for the top of the tenth and got three straight outs but placed runner Seth Brown scored in the process. San Francisco rallied in the bottom of the inning to win on a walk-off and turn McGee's potential loss into a victory. With the outing McGee extended his scoreless innings streak to 9.2, during which he's lowered his ERA more than a full run from 4.37 to 3.06.