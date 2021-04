McGee recorded his second save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth with a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman against the Padres on Monday.

McGee retired the first two batters he faced but then got a little sloppy after he walked Manny Machado and then nailed Eric Hosmer with a fastball up and in. No harm was done, though, as he got Tommy Pham to fly out to center and end the game.