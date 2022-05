McGee was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower-back tightness Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McGee has struggled since the start of May, as he allowed 10 runs (nine earned) while striking out three in 3.2 innings over his last four appearances. McGee hadn't picked up a save since April 20, but the southpaw's placement on the IL should lead to more ninth-inning opportunities for Camilo Doval.