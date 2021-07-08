McGee allowed one hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 17th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Giants on Wednesday.

McGee was summoned to protect a three-run lead and did so with ease. He allowed a double to Paul DeJong for the only baserunner in the inning and ended the game with a strikeout to Andrew Knizner. The 34-year-old has not given up an earned run over his last 12 appearances and has recorded two wins and five saves since his last loss June 9. The left-hander owns a 2.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 39:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings this season.