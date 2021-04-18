The Giants announced that McGee was placed on the injured list Sunday after he experienced some lingering effects from the second COVID-19 vaccine shot he received recently, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

McGee received the shot in question late in the week, and the side effects he experienced from the vaccine may have played a factor in his substandard outing Saturday, when he blew a save against the Marlins while giving up two runs on four hits over one inning. The Giants are hopeful that McGee will only need a day or two to recover before he's back to feeling 100 percent, so fantasy managers should continue to hold him in the meantime. Even after Saturday's blowup, McGee has still been one of the top fantasy closers this season with a win, six saves and a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his nine outings.