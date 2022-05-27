McGee (back) was activated off the injured list as expected Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

McGee wound up missing just over the minimum 15 days with lower-back tightness. He'd pitched his way out of a closing role prior to the injury, posting a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings of work while striking out just 11.8 percent of opposing batters, but he's good to go after striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced across a trio of rehab appearances. Mauricio Llovera was optioned to clear space on the active roster.