McGee had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to record the save during Tuesday's 4-2 win against Texas.

The 34-year-old retired the side in order on 15 pitches to close things out for San Francisco. McGee is 10-for-11 in save opportunities and has a 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 16 innings this season.