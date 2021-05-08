McGee earned the save with a scoreless inning against San Diego on Friday. He walked one and struck out the side.

McGee was coming off a disastrous outing in his previous appearance during which he gave up four runs, but he bounced back Friday with a scoreless frame to secure his eighth save. The left-hander has struggled of late -- he has a 10.80 ERA across his past seven outings -- but appears to still have control of the closer role for San Francisco. In his first season with the team, he has registered a 21:4 K:BB across his first 14 innings.