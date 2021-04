McGee earned the save Saturday against Colorado by not allowing a baserunner and recording one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning.

The 34-year-old already has four saves and a victory through six appearances this season, and he has yet to give up a hit or a run while boasting a 7:1 K:BB over 5.1 innings. McGee has cemented himself as San Francisco's closer with his strong performance to open 2021.