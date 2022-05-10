McGee allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two in one inning during Monday's win over the Rockies.

McGee was fortunate to enter the game with a six-run cushion, as he was ineffective in his inning of work. The southpaw's last save came nearly three weeks ago -- April 20 versus the Mets. Since then, he's surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) in 4.2 innings. His struggles lately have bloated his ratios to a 9.64 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 9.1 innings overall. Until he gets back on track, Camilo Doval seems likely to get more of the save opportunities.