McGee (back) made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, striking out the side in a perfect 13-pitch inning.
McGee isn't eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until May 26, so he could make one or two more rehab appearances over the next week before being activated. Though he looked sharp Wednesday in his first appearance in more than a week, McGee will likely have to settle for a setup role upon his return to the Giants after a string of poor outings prior to landing on the IL. Meanwhile, Camilo Doval has seemingly gained more job security as the Giants' closer after posting an 0.61 ERA while converting all seven of his save chances in 14 appearances since getting lit up for three earned runs and blowing a save Opening Day.