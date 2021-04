McGee clinched his seventh save of the season after striking out the side Thursday against the Marlins.

McGee entered the game in the ninth with a three-run lead and didn't have problems to close things out, retiring Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm and Miguel Rojas with just 16 pitches (12 strikes). The veteran left-hander has gone 7-for-8 in save opportunities this season and is firmly entrenched as the Giants' closer -- he owns a 2.61 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP and a 14:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings so far.