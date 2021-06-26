McGee earned the save against the Athletics on Friday with a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

The left-hander worked around a one-out error by Mauricio Dubon to collect his third save in four outings since June 14. He has yet to give up an earned run in June, tossing 8.2 innings and posting an 8:1 K:BB so far this month. McGee has shared closer duties with Tyler Rogers this season, but he has been the primary option of late, saving three games to Rogers' one over the past 11 days.