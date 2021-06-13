McGee (2-2) won Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, striking out three in a clean seventh in a 2-1 San Francisco triumph.

McGee entered a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the seventh, striking out all three Nationals to send the game to extras, and was put in line for the win after San Francisco plated two runs in the top of the eighth. McGee and Tyler Rogers have shared the closer role since May which has actually served McGee well as he's only allowed one earned run over his last 9.2 innings.