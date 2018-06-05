Giants' Jake Wong: Selected by Giants

The Giants have selected Wong with the 80th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Wong is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who was the top starter for Grand Canyon the last couple years. His fastball regularly hovers in the lower-90s, but he tops out in the 96-97 range. He throws a slider and changeup as well, so he figures to open his professional career as a starter.

