Junis allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over St. Louis. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Junis turned in a strong outing in which his only blemish was allowing a two-run homer to Juan Yepez in the second inning. He's now given up just two runs while posting a 15:3 K:BB through 15 MLB innings on the year. Oddly enough, the 29-year-old has coughed up 11 runs on five homers through three outings with Triple-A Sacramento this season. As of now, Junis is lined up for a rematch in St. Louis next weekend.