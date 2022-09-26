Junis (5-6) earned the win Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

Manager Gabe Kapler went with Scott Alexander as the opener Sunday, and Junis came in relief with two outs in the third inning. He threw 5.1 innings of one-run ball en route to his first win since June 10. Additionally, his seven punchouts on the day are tied for the most he's recorded in his last 14 appearances. He has a 4.28 ERA through 107.1 innings this season.