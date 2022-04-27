Junis is expected to work as the Giants' primary pitcher Wednesday against the A's, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 29-year-old picked up the win in his debut for the Giants on Friday after delivering five scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and it appears he'll fill the bulk role again Wednesday. Sam Long will start the contest and is likely to pitch an inning or two as the opener. Junis should continue seeing plenty of innings for the near future, either as a traditional starter or primary pitcher, until Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) and Alex Cobb (groin) return from the injured list.