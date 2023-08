Junis will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis will likely work a few innings before making way for a primary pitcher. Southpaw Sean Manaea was expected to work in long relief during Monday's series opener, but the Giants pivoted and rolled out Tristan Beck for three frames, potentially saving Manaea for Tuesday. Junis has posted a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 15:1 K:BB over his last seven appearances (13.1 innings).