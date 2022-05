Junis was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will start Sunday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Junis was previously named the starter for Sunday's series finale, and he's now officially been called up from Sacramento. The 29-year-old has come out of the bullpen in his two previous appearances this season, but he covered five scoreless frames in each contest, so he shouldn't face any significant workload limitations in his first start of 2022.