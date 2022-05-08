Junis will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Junis made two appearances with the Giants in late April, combining to throw 10 scoreless innings with a 10:1 K:BB. Given that he threw five frames on each occasion, he should be fully stretched out for a regular workload Sunday. It's unclear whether Junis will stick in the rotation moving forward, as the Giants have an upcoming day off Thursday that would allow them to utilize a four-man rotation in the short term.